Tasha Ghouri confesses if she wants to do Love Island: All Stars after split

Tasha Ghouri has opened up about her hopes for the future!

Earlier this year, fans of the former Love Island finalist were shocked when she confirmed her split from her partner, Andrew Le Page.

The pair first met on the 2022 summer season of Love Island, and had been together ever since. They also adopted a dog, Luna, in 2023, and they continue to share her.

Now, as she settles into being single, Tasha has given her fans a glimpse into her personal life, including whether or not she would be open to returning to the Love Island villa for All Stars.

Yesterday, the 26-year-old took to her Instagram stories and invited her fans to participate in a Q&A. During the session, one follower quizzed if Tasha is now interested in All Stars, following her split from Andrew.

“This is the most asked question of course,” she teased, before going on to give her answer.

“Look don't regret my time on it 3 years ago at all, it gave me a great 2.5 years of my life and it gave me the platform that I have now to help others out there,” the Strictly finalist continued.

“I’m focusing on my career this year and really just pushing that without All Stars,” Tasha confirmed.

Elsewhere in her Q&A, Tasha was asked how she has been doing “mentally”.

“So much better than I was at the start of the year thank you!” she penned.

“I struggled with the press & a lot of voices but I've learned to let them because it's out of my control sadly but what I can control is me & how I feel,” Tasha explained.

“Just doing things that makes me happy & this year is about pushing myself in new directions,” she added.

Speaking to The Sun last week, the reality star revealed that her relationship with Andrew “didn’t end badly at all” and that they are “still in touch”.

“It was heartbreaking. But sometimes you just grow apart, and that’s what happened,” Tasha shared.