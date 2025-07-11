Tasha Ghouri & Andrew Le Page address hate comments over their split

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page have released statements addressing hate comments about their split.

In January of this year, the former Love Island finalists confirmed that they had broken up. The couple had been together for over two years, after they first met on the hit ITV dating show in the summer of 2022.

Earlier this week, Tasha spoke about their split on Rylan Clark's How To Be In Love podcast and accused her ex-boyfriend of not supporting her in the final months of their relationship.

The Strictly Come Dancing finalist also detailed that her “biggest regret” has been losing contact with Andrew over their breakup.

After the podcast’s release, Andrew took to Snapchat and addressed Tasha’s comments, writing that “the girl can’t keep my name out her mouth” and adding: “She went on [dating app] Raya whilst we were still together.”

Now, following a wave of hate comments targeted towards both parties, Tasha and Andrew have released statements on the matter.

On her Instagram stories, Tasha penned: “I just want to address recent hurtful comments about me and & Andrew. We’ve always been open about who we are and what we went through, the hate and harsh words have been unfair and overwhelming for both of us.”

“No one deserves to be torn down, especially when they’re already trying to heal. We’ve both made mistakes, we’ve both learned, and we’ve both grown. But the judgement and cruelty we are facing from people online has been hard,” the 26-year-old confessed.

“Please remember that behind every nasty post, every comment, every story, there are real people with real emotions. Always be kind,” she added.

Meanwhile, on his own Instagram stories, Andrew concurred: “Tasha and I want to address the noise around our breakup, as there’s been hate going around that neither of us ever wanted.”

“Things were said on both sides, but at the end of the day, no relationship is perfect, but ours still had some incredible moments I’ll always be grateful for,” the 30-year-old wrote.

“I truly just want us both to move on and be happy. Wishing Tasha nothing but the best, and I’ll always be proud of her,” Andrew concluded.