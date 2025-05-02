Tasha Ghouri admits if ‘Strictly curse’ led to Andrew Le Page split

Tasha Ghouri has broken her silence on whether her relationship with Andrew Le Page ended because of her time on Strictly Come Dancing.

In January, it was revealed that the Love Island finalists had split after two years together. Tasha and Andrew initially met and fell in love on the 2022 series of Love Island.

Now, a few months on from her breakup, Tasha has addressed some speculations about her choice to end the relationship.

Speaking on the Spooning with Mark Wogan podcast, the 26-year-old was asked if the split happened because of the so-called Strictly curse, in which contestants on the show develop romantic relationships with their co-stars.

“No. I know a lot of people have said it’s the ‘Strictly curse’, but there were things that were communicated before Strictly. I feel like Strictly heightened the problems. That’s kind of what happened,” Tasha explained.

“My head was saying, ‘Just stay, just trust it, it will change’, but it didn’t, and that’s where I had to sit down and think, ‘Am I going to be happy in 10 years’ time? Five years’ time? Two years’ time?’ It’s hard because I had a lot of love for that guy. He was a massive part of my life for two years. It wasn’t an easy breakup,” she admitted.

Tasha then went on to detail how the news of her split affected her publicly.

“I felt like it was on a magnifying glass and I was just getting teared apart, bit by bit. I was doing the Strictly tour, and that was probably the hardest part. I remember for the first week, I turned my phone off. I didn’t speak to anyone,” she recalled.

The reality star also confirmed if she will be entering any dating shows any time soon, including the likes of Love Island: All Stars or Celebs Go Dating.

“Absolutely not. No, I could not, no! The thought of dating any time soon,” Tasha squirmed in response.