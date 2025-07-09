Tasha Ghouri admits her ‘biggest regret’ after Andrew Le Page split

Tasha Ghouri has confessed her “biggest regret” after her split from Andrew Le Page.

In January, it was confirmed that the former Love Island finalists had ended their romance, over two years after they first met on the hit ITV2 show.

At the time, Tasha had recently reached the final of Strictly Come Dancing, and was in the middle of touring around the UK.

Now, several months on from her breakup, Tasha has revealed her regrets about how it happened.

Speaking on Rylan Clark's How To Be In Love podcast, the 26-year-old recalled that the pair’s relationship was troubled before Strictly began last September.

“It got to a point where I was also trying to help him out, but he wasn't willing to help himself. And that's so hard because when you love someone, you want the best for them,” she explained.

“But there's a point where you're trying to also do the best for yourself and you're trying to grow. And then Strictly happened and then I think that made us grow apart. On social media… it did come across like he was there supporting me, but emotionally at home, he wasn't,” Tasha argued.

“I was in a dance -off in the semi-finals. And I called him, you know, ‘I feel really nervous’. And he was just out there, didn't stop gaming, didn't put his console down, or take his headphones off and say, ‘Okay, talk to me.’ That's kind of where I started to really think, ‘I deserve better than that,’” she reflected.

After the news of their split broke, Tasha turned her phone off for a week and did not speak to anyone, including Andrew.

“He didn't deserve that. I should have been there for him as well. Because when all this came out, he was like, ‘What is going on?’ And I was also trying to come to terms in myself of what was happening as well. And that's my biggest regret is how I treated him in that breakup. And I should have been so much nicer than I was,” she confessed.

Tasha concluded: “We're not on speaking terms and that's the saddest part. That's the most saddest part about all of this."