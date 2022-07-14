Tanning Thursday never’s looked better with the new Dove Ultimate Glow Kit

Social calendars are back, and more jam packed than ever. This summer, we’re getting back into the groove and we want to glow while doing so! Dove is here to deliver exactly what you need to feel at your best – rain or sunshine. There will be no patchy tan or rain marks when you use Dove, just the goddess vibes you deserve – giving you the confidence to dance like no one’s watching once again.

Introducing the Dove Ultimate Glow Kit. It’s time to show your glow in three easy steps: Prep, Tan and Glow!

Step 1. Prep: Renewing your skin doesn’t have to be as rough as it sometimes sounds. Polish your way to smooth, soft skin with something different – Dove Pomegranate Seeds & Shea Butter Body Scrub. Created with ¼ moisturising cream, this body polish cares for your skin as it exfoliates. Removing dull, dry skin from the surface, it leaves your skin feeling silky and smooth.

Step 2. Tan: The Dove Summer Revived Tanning Mousses brings their iconic gradual self-tanner in a delicious lightweight mousse. The creamy mousse glides onto your skin with no greasy residue or transfer to clothes, so you can get dressed right away, while rich moisturisers give you beautifully hydrated, sun-kissed skin. The result? A natural-looking tan, completely streak-free, that dries in seconds.

Step 3. Glow: Introducing Dove Skin Glow, a skin-illuminating body lotion for glowing skin that gives an instant healthy glow, 12-hour skin radiance and lasting moisture for all skin tones. Who says your body lotion can only do one thing?

When you want the kind of silky-smooth skin you get from a moisturising body lotion plus that gorgeous look of beautifully healthy, glowing skin, Dove Skin Glow is the double-dose of goodness your skin needs. The gorgeous, delicate peach lotion is specially formulated with light-reflective minerals to add a subtle luminescent sheen to your skin. Plus, a vitamin blend complex including vitamin C, niacinamide and liquorice root extract boosts your skin’s glow from within. Skin is softer, smoother and with a radiant glow that lasts all day.

Dove cares for all skin types and the mousse is dermatologically tested and suitable for sensitive skin and cover fair-medium and medium-dark shades. Products retail from €7.99 and are available from www.Boots.ie and retailers nationwide.