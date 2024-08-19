Tánaiste reveals Ireland’s input of €150M to humanitarian crises

Today, August 19, 2024, marks World Humanitarian Day across the globe.

To honour the day, the Tánaiste, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defence, Micheál Martin has announced that Ireland has provided over €150 million for humanitarian crises across the world in 2024.

This includes the response to the conflicts that have arisen in Gaza and Ukraine, as well as humanitarian assistance to Sudan, Yemen and Afghanistan.

Speaking about the aid provided by Ireland, The Tánaiste stated, “The importance of Ireland’s humanitarian aid to millions of people around the world cannot be underestimated. Over 360 million people across the globe require humanitarian assistance to survive, Ireland remains committed to reaching those further behind through our work with UN and NGO partners”.

“Ireland has steadily grown its budget for humanitarian and development aid in recent years signifying our recognition of the importance of helping those most vulnerable in our world”.

“Ireland’s funding is focused on the most severe humanitarian crises and emergencies. Last year, Ireland responded to devastating earthquakes in Syria and Türkiye, the earthquake in Morocco and floods in Libya. We also continue to support vulnerable populations experiencing acute hunger – including in Ethiopia, Nigeria, Sudan, Ukraine and Yemen”.

“In 2024, Ireland has continued to respond to the most urgent crises including floods in Kenya and the destruction caused by Hurricane Beryl in the Caribbean”.

Over 170 humanitarian workers have been killed in crises around the world so far in 2024.

In Gaza alone the number of humanitarian aid workers killed since October 7, 2023 has exceeded 200.

Speaking ahead of World Humanitarian Day, marked every year on 19 August, the Tánaiste paid tribute to humanitarian workers across the world and highlighted the importance of their safety.

He explained, “In recent years we have seen an alarming rise in the number of humanitarian workers killed or attacked as they try to provide lifesaving assistance. Ireland continues to call for strict adherence to International Humanitarian Law in all conflicts and reminds all parties to conflict that humanitarian workers and civilians must not be targets”.

“On World Humanitarian Day we also remember those humanitarian workers killed while attempting to help others. This year we remember particularly those who have lost their lives in the conflict in Gaza”.