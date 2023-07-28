Talulah Riley and actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster confirm engagement

Talulah Riley is a bride-to-be!

The St Trinian's actress has announced that she is now engaged to her partner, The Queen’s Gambit star Thomas Brodie-Sangster.

Talulah chose to take to Twitter to share the wonderful news. The 37-year-old posted a heartwarming selfie of the newly-engaged couple.

“Very happy to share that after two years of dating, Thomas Brodie Sangster and I are engaged!” she exclaimed alongside the snap.

Very happy to share that after two years of dating, Thomas Brodie Sangster and I are engaged! pic.twitter.com/NipyXtsDV0 — Talulah Riley (@TalulahRiley) July 27, 2023

Meanwhile, Thomas decided to turn to Instagram to confirm the news, by posting an adorable image of the pair enjoying a canal boat ride.

“Happy to announce that Talulah and I are engaged. Love is all around X,” the 33-year-old teased, as a subtle reference to his role in Love Actually.

Many fans of the couple have since taken to social media to express their delight at the news.

“Congratulations ! May you be happy together,” one fan wrote.

“Congrats, Talulah! You deserve complete happiness,” another replied.

“Congratulations to you both! May you have many happy years ahead together as 1,” a third added.

Prior to her engagement, Talulah was married to Tesla founder, Elon Musk. The former couple first tied the knot in 2010 before divorcing in 2012. They subsequently re-married in 2013, before divorcing again in 2016.

Talulah and Thomas tend to keep their relationship fairly private from the public eye. Romance rumours for the couple first began in August 2021 when the pair were spotted holding hands in London.

However, it wasn’t until March of the following year that they confirmed their relationship, as they walked the red carpet together at the 2022 British Academy Film Awards Gala Dinner.

In May 2022, Talulah chose to open up in an interview with The Times about her relationship with Thomas.

"We hadn't really acknowledged each other as a romantic possibility or potential until the moment that we both did," she explained at the time, adding: "And it was the same moment a number of months after having worked together and been good friends."