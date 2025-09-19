Take That fans delighted as band unveils new stadium tour

A new Take That tour is on the way!

Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen have announced that they will be touring across stadiums in the UK and Ireland next summer, with their revived ‘The Circus Live’ tour.

The band originally toured ‘The Circus Live’ in 2009 which featured incredible sets and circus performers. At the time, it was Take That’s biggest tour to date.

Earlier today, the three band members took to social media to confirm that ‘The Circus Live’ will be returning for two months next summer.

The official tour poster, which features Gary, Howard and Mark from a previous ‘The Circus Live’ show, reveals that the tour will be kicking off in Southampton on May 29 of next year.

The tour will then travel to Coventry, Sunderland, Glasgow, Cardiff, Manchester and London, before wrapping up in Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on July 4.

The poster also shares the exciting news that Irish band The Script and American songwriter Belinda Carlisle will be joining Take That as support artists, except for their Dublin tour date.

“We’re so excited to be bringing back The Circus Live in 2026! Next summer, in stadiums across the UK & Ireland, we’ll celebrate people, music, and the wonder of human creativity,” the band penned in their announcement.

“We can’t wait to take you back to that magical place – the same iconic set awaits, along with some new surprises…” the ‘Greatest Day’ singers added.

Following Take That’s surprising news, many fans of the beloved boyband have since been taking to Instagram to express their reactions so far.

“This is absolutely amazing!!!!!!! See you there,” one follower exclaimed.

“I’m stressing already at the thought of trying to get tickets,” another joked.

“It would have been nice seeing all 5 members, but I hope they smash it,” a third fan commented, referring to former members Robbie Williams and Jason Orange.

Pre-sale for Take That’s tour will begin on September 25 at 9:30am, followed by a general sale on September 26 at 9:30am.