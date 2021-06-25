Sweet and salty: Honey-glazed crispy halloumi slices

(Yummy Addiction)

It’s Friday, which means the weekend is almost here! We’re craving something a little different that’s also light and easy to make – a real crowd pleaser!

This sweet and salty honey-glazed halloumi recipe will do just the trick! Super simple to make, a great appetiser and a goes down well at any gathering, it’s ticking all our boxes!

You’ll need…

1 lemon

4 sprigs fresh thyme

5tbsp honey

2tbsp olive oil

600g halloumi cheese

Cut your block of halloumi cheese into ¼ inch slices and place into a container that can be sealed.

Cut a lemon in half a juice it, pouring it into the container.

Next, pour your honey into a small bowl and strip the leaves from your sprigs of thyme into the bowl, discarding the stalks. Stir to mix them in.

Pour the honey-thyme mixture over the halloumi slices, being sure to coat the halloumi, before sealing the container and allowing it to marinate for as long as possible. 2 hours will do fine, but overnight is ideal to allow the flavour to penetrate at much as possible.

Once marinated, heat olive oil in a pan over a medium heat and place your halloumi slices in the pan, setting aside the remaining marinade in the container.

Fry for 3-4 minutes on each side and once golden, pour in your remaining marinade for a little extra sizzle and crunch!

(The Cook Report)