Suzanne Shaw speaks out about Hear’Say reunion rumours

Suzanne Shaw has been speaking out about her singing career.

The 42-year-old was a member of Hear’Say alongside Myleene Klass, Kym Marsh, Danny Foster and Noel Sullivan between 2001 and 2002.

After the band split up in 2002, Suzanne went on to star in Emmerdale before competing in Dancing on Ice, and joining the cast of Chicago on the West End.

Now, Shaw has opened up about her career and revealed whether she and her Hear’Say band mates would reunite after groups like S Club 7 have got back together.

While speaking to OK!, Suzanne explained, “No, that’s not going to happen!”.

“We’ve all moved on and I think the time has gone too far now to have that reunion, so I don’t see it happening”.

Suzanne then said that while she and her bandmates have moved forward with their careers individually in the acting world, she is currently working on her wellness company.

“I’m now just concentrating on my wellness company and enjoying my wellbeing – nothing in the soap industry”.

While Suzanne doesn’t have plans to return to Emmerdale, she revealed that her 19-year-old son Corey wants to be an actor.

“Yes, he wants to be an actor. I’ve advised against it, of course, but it’s what he wants to do”.

“He’s going to see what it’s like for him and what experiences he gets out of it”, she added.

The singer also admitted that she could see Corey following in her footsteps and acting in a soap.

“Potentially, yes. Who knows? It’s such a tough industry and he’s really into his stunts as well, so he’s training to be a stuntman. He’s doing a lot of martial arts and he’s very good at it”.

“He’s a good impersonator also – he does a lot of great impressions. What can I say, he’s a very talented boy!”.

As well as being a proud mum to Corey, Shaw also has an eight-year-old son named Rafferty.