Suspected human remains found in Tina Satchwell murder search

It is believed that suspected human remains have been found at the home of missing woman Tina Satchwell.

Earlier today, Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster arrived at a property in Co. Cork, which is currently being examined by Gardaí as part of the investigation into Tina’s murder.

The Assistant State Pathologist attended the house at the request of Gardaí, after suspected human remains were found at the property. It is not yet known where exactly the remains were found.

Tina vanished from her home on Grattan St in Youghal, Co. Cork on March 20, 2017. Her husband Richard is the last known person to see her alive that morning, and he reported her missing four days later.

Despite a lengthy and thorough investigation by Gardaí into her disappearance, the then 45-year-old has never been found.

On Tuesday (October 10), over six years since she was last seen, the missing person’s inquiry into Tina’s disappearance was upgraded to a murder investigation.

On that same day, Gardaí arrested a man in his 50s on suspicion of murdering the Cork woman. However, yesterday evening, a Garda spokesperson confirmed that the man had since been released without charge.

Following on from the man’s release, Gardaí have been continuing to investigate Tina’s home in Youghal.

According to Garda sources, the investigation into Tina’s suspected murder was revived due to their team receiving “strong new intelligence”.

“This is a murder investigation. If anyone has any information, don’t assume that we know it,” Chief Superintendent Vincent O’Sullivan stated earlier this week, adding: “The search will be as thorough and meticulous as it can be.”

Chief Supt O’Sullivan also paid tribute to Tina’s loved ones, noting: “It’s a tough time for any family. It’s not easy. The focus must now be on Tina.”

Gardaí continue to appeal for any person who may have information relevant to the investigation to contact Midleton Garda Station on (021) 462 1550, the Garda Confidential Line on (1800) 666111 or any Garda Station.