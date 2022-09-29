Survey finds 1 in 2 people say victim blaming culture still exists

A new survey ordered by Allianz and Women’s Aid has found that 1 in 2 people in Ireland say that victim blaming culture still exists across the country.

As a result of these findings, the two companies will be coming together on Ireland’s new national February bank holiday to highlight action that needs to be taken against domestic violence.

Next year, on February 6, Allianz and Women’s Aid will aim to bring their new initiative to the surface, and take action against combating domestic abuse in Ireland.

Their survey showed stark findings that across the nation, the general public are unhappy about how domestic violence is currently being tackled.

In response to the issue, nine out of ten people agreed that “as a society, we need to take domestic abuse and coercive control more seriously.”

Terrifyingly, only 50% of those surveyed knew who they could reach out to in order to refer someone for support, or indeed, to seek support themselves after suffering from domestic abuse. This statistic has been brought about by an array of factors – lack of campaign awareness, victim blaming, and fear of abusers themselves.

The findings also showcased stark numbers regarding those who have come across domestic violence in their own lives. Based on the sample, six in every ten adults in Ireland know someone who has experienced abuse, while almost one in five people have personal experience of abuse.

The CEO of Women’s Aid, Sarah Benson, highlighted that the results of this survey only proves how needed this day of action is. “On 6th February 2023, we’ll be asking the people of Ireland to stop what they are doing, if only for a brief moment, and to publicly stand strong in support of those who are in situations of domestic abuse,” she stated.

“In doing so we will lift the veil that is hiding domestic abuse and uplift and support those in situations of abuse," she added.