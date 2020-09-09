Surprise! A Frozen prequel is landing on Disney+ next month

Frozen fans should get excited, because there’s a brand new prequel coming to Disney+, and it’s all about our lovable snow-pal, Olaf.

The animated short-film, titled Once Upon A Snowman, will be landing on the popular streaming service on October 23.

What will it be about? According to Disney, this new film will follow Olaf within the moments after Elsa created him as she was 'letting it go' and building her ice palace. It will show how he came to first meet Anna and Kristof in the forest, and explain how Olaf came to love summer.

Josh Gad will reprise his role as the hilarious snowman, while Trent Correy and Dan Abraham direct this exciting short film.

"This is an idea that started to form when I was an animator on the first Frozen," Trent Correy explained. “Dan Abraham and I are so grateful and excited to have had the opportunity to direct this short, working with our incredible colleagues at Walt Disney Animation Studios.”

Once Upon A Snowman is set to be the third short-film to come out of the Frozen franchise, following Olaf’s Frozen Adventure and Frozen Fever. All of these are available to watch on the new streaming service Disney+, where you can also enjoy both of the full-length Frozen films, the second of which (Frozen II), was just added this past July.