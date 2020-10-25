Support your immune system with these products

LloydsPharmacy is encouraging customers to speak to their highly trained teams for accessible and convenient help and advice for you and your family this Winter season.

As the seasons change the cold weather arrives and people are struck by sneezing, coughing, colds and the flu as our immune system takes a hit. LloydsPharmacy, Ireland’s leading pharmacy chain, is here to help keep people as healthy as possible all year round, and this winter is no different. According to recent research 15%* of Irish adults claim that they are more likely to go to their local pharmacy for advice since the COVID-19 pandemic. With 90 pharmacies nationwide, LloydsPharmacy and their highly trained teams are the perfect source for local, accessible help and advice.

During the COVID-19 pandemic LloydsPharmacy saw a 100% increase in sales across their Vitamin B, C & D ranges, showing that customers understand that prevention is key. With 44%* of Irish adults stating that they plan on taking vitamins and supplements this Winter, as a step to help protect themselves, the team in LloydsPharmacy are on hand to advise on the correct mix of vitamins and supplements to help support you and your loved ones this Winter season.

Denis O’Driscoll, LloydsPharmacy Superintendent pharmacist said: ‘’As the warmer weather ends and children go back to school, the usual coughs and colds are beginning to do the rounds. Our teams in LloydsPharmacy stores across the country are on hand to help advise on the most suitable treatments for coughs and colds, and also the best vitamins and supplements for your family’s needs which help act as another line of defence in preparing for the winter ahead.”

There is a range of vitamins and supplements available for both kids and adults. Some of the top products recommended by the LloydsPharmacy teams include:

KIDS

WellKid Marvel Vitamin D – €14.95: these soft jellies vitamins are packed with nutritional support for young heroes aged 7-14 years.

Eskimo Kids-Omega 3/6 Vitamin A/D Tutti Frutti Flavour – €21.95: Because a child’s brain and nervous system has different fatty acid requirements whilst it is growing, Eskimo Kids reflects these needs with a balance of omega-3, omega-6 and omega-9 fatty acids, which provide the "building blocks" essential to growth and development.

Eskimo Kids – Chewable DHA+ – €15.50: Combines EPA and DHA, which are essential for eye and nerve health, learning and IQ, coordination and mood. One tasty, easy-to-swallow chewable, packed with all the benefits they need.

Vivioptal Junior Syrup 250ML – €11.50: Provides children and adolescents with quality vitamins, minerals and important ingredients such as lysine to help them grow healthy and strong.

BioKult Infantis – €13.95: Each sachet contains 7 probiotic strains plus DHA and EPA making it high in Omega 3 fatty acids.

Optibac For Babies & Children – €18.95: Is a natural supplement that is safe to be used by babies, pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers

ADULTS

Kelkin Effervescent Vit C Tab 1000MG 20 – €5.50: Provides you with 1,250% of your NRV for vitamin C. Vitamin C is an essential vitamin and plays a number of important roles in the body. It plays a vital role in immune support, growing and repairing tissues, bones and teeth.

D Pearls Pharma Nord Caps 38UG – €14.95: These are small, convenient gelatin capsules (pearls) that support the immune system and the maintenance of bones and teeth.

Revive Active – €59.95: Packed with 26 active ingredients specially formulated to support your immune system, your heart and circulatory system, and your energy levels.

Berocca Boost 30s – Save 40%, Our Price €11.37, RRP €18.95, Save €7.58: Has been clinically proven to improve your reaction speed and accuracy while decreasing tiredness, Berocca Boost is an instant, natural fuel that sparks your body and mind.

Pharmaton 100s – Save €20 Our Price €25, RRP €45.95, Save €20.05: Pharmaton Capsules balance out energy levels throughout the day – reducing Daily Fatigue, exhaustion and hence improving physical and mental performance.

Sambucol Immune – €11.95: Is a health supplement that helps to support the immune system. With an AntiVirin® action, it's rich in vitamin C, zinc and antioxidants which can help to boost your body's natural defences.

A Vogel Echinaforce® Cold and Flu Drops 100ML – €20.99: Echinaforce® Cold and Flu drops are a licensed traditional herbal remedy for colds and flu. It helps the body fight the symptoms of these infections by supporting the immune system, helping to maintain the body's resistance.

Active Immune – €12.99: Contains 3 essential nutrients, Vitamin D, Vitamin C and Zinc to help boost your immunity.

LloydsPharmacy stores are open nationwide. Visit LloydsPharmacy store locator for details on your local pharmacy location and opening hours. Please pop in store, or feel free to call your local LloydsPharmacy.