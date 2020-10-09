SuperValu scoops 119 awards at the Blas na hÉireann Awards

SuperValu, Ireland’s largest grocery retailer, took home a massive 119 Blas Na hÉireann awards at the virtual awards ceremony yesterday. SuperValu Own Brand and its exclusive brand producers picked up 53 awards– winning 14 Gold, 23 Silver and 16 bronze. SuperValu Signature Tastes won 27 top-tier awards; the highest number of top tier awards won by any supermarket.

Some of our gold winners included SuperValu Signature Tastes Raspberry Conserve, SuperValu Signature Tastes Goats Cheese Bruschetta, SuperValu Signature Tastes Wholegrain Mustard, SuperValu Signature Tastes Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice, SuperValu Signature Tastes Black Pudding, and SuperValu Signature Tastes Blood Orange & Vodka Pudding.

In addition, SuperValu’s Food Academy producers picked up 66 awards – 21 Gold, 23 Silver and 22 Bronze including 2 Chef’s Larder Awards for Fancy Fungi Mushrooms – Grey Oyster Mushrooms and Skeaghanore Duck – Duck Fat. The prestigious awards recognise and celebrate the very best in Irish food and drink and SuperValu’s continued success at the awards, with over 573 accolades in the last five years alone, shows the commitment SuperValu has to the very best quality Irish food.

Now in its 13th year, the Blás Na hÉireann awards is the biggest annual competition for quality Irish produce across the island of Ireland with thousands of products entered hoping to win Gold, Silver or Bronze Awards across 100 food and drink categories. Ray Kelly, Interim Managing Director, SuperValu said, “2020 has been another excellent year for SuperValu at the Blás Na hÉireann awards with a total of 119 awards; including 66 awards for our Food Academy producers. At SuperValu we are committed to supporting more Irish food producers than any other retailer and in delivering the best quality products for our customers, over 75% of products on SuperValu shelves are sourced or produced in Ireland. It’s been another great year for our local producers and at a time when we are encouraging the country to shop local it is great to support and stock these award-winning brands and see them receive the recognition they deserve.”

SuperValu is committed to supplying customers with unrivalled, quality Irish products across its award-winning own brand range and Food Academy and winning 119 of the coveted Blás na hÉireann is proof of that. The SuperValu Own Brand awards this year included; the SuperValu Hazelnut Praline Éclair, SuperValu 48 Hour Marinated Irish Rotisserie Chicken, SuperValu Gourmet Sausage Roll with Honey & Mustard, SuperValu Cowboy Steak from the Butcher Counter and SuperValu Hi – Protein Bread, which all took home Gold Awards.

SuperValu Food Academy is a unique food business development programme between SuperValu, Bord Bia and the Local Enterprise Offices (LEOs). Participants in the programme receive training in market research and branding, food safety, marketing, finance and business development. Food Academy producers have sold a combined €140 million of produce in SuperValu since 2014, supporting 1,500 jobs in the economy. To date, 620 producers have come through the programme, with 272 producers currently enrolled in the programme.