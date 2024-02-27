Supermodel Miranda Kerr welcomes fourth child into the world

Congratulations are in order Miranda Kerr and her husband Evan Spiegel as they have welcomed another baby boy into the world together.

Miranda announced her baby’s arrival earlier today and revealed the sweet name she chose for her little one.

The supermodel shared the exciting news of her newborn’s arrival on Snapchat, which her husband is the CEO of.

She posted a photo of a gorgeous bouquet of yellow flowers to her Snapchat followers and confirmed that she had given birth to another baby boy.

There is also a tiny pair of baby socks in the picture, as well as a personalised blanket with her son’s name on it- Pierre.

The 40-year-old captioned the post, “We are overjoyed by the arrival of our little ray of sunshine, Pierre Kerr Spiegel”.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome our fourth son into our family. Feeling so very blessed”, she added.

Credit: Miranda Kerr Snapchat

Miranda revealed she was expecting her fourth child back in September.

Posting photos to Snapchat with her blossoming baby bump on display, Miranda wrote, “So excited to announce baby no. 4… And it's a boy”.

The former Victoria’s Secret model and her businessman partner tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in California back in 2017.

As well as being proud parents to newborn Pierre, the couple share five-year-old Hart and four-year-old Myles together.

Kerr is also mum to 13-year-old Flynn, whom she shares with her ex-husband Orlando Bloom.

During a Vogue interview in 2022, Miranda spoke about her love of being a mum by admitting, “I just love being a mother and I always wanted three boys, so I feel really blessed that I have three healthy boys”.

When asked if she’s considering having more children, she explained, “I feel like I'm open, so we'll see what God decides”.