Supermarket Sweep host Dale Winton dies at age 62

On April 18, Supermarket Sweep host Dale Winton sadly passed away at his home.

His agent, Jan Kennedy, released a statement on the devastating news, RTÉ reports:

"It is with great sadness that we can confirm the passing of Dale Winton who died at home earlier today.

"While we know many will share this terrible loss, we ask that you respect the family's privacy at this time of grief."

Dale was beloved as the host of Supermarket Sweep, which aired from 1993 to 2001 and was revived in 2007.

Last year it was revealed that FremantleMedia had acquired the global format for the series, and it was due to return in 2018.

Dale Winton gave me the best bit of showbiz advice I ever got – Don’t quit the hit! Thank you Dale. X — graham norton (@grahnort) 18 April 2018

The presenter began his TV career on Pet Watch in 1986. He also hosted the game shows Hole in the Wall and In It To Win It and presented Celebrity Fit Club for three series, to name just a few of his TV credits.

Dale released an autobiography in 2002, in which he came out as gay.

In January 2018, the 62-year-old opened up about his health issues, telling TV Times:

"I've kept a low profile because I had about four surgeries.

Incredibly sad news tonight about Dale Winton, a man who through the years had always been one of the boys with us and whom we will miss greatly. God bless — BLUE (@officialblue) 18 April 2018

"I had a shoulder problem and a knee problem, so I took a break to get myself sorted."

No further details about his death have been announced.

Our deepest sympathies to his family and friends during the most tragic of times.