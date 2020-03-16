Emergency service workers can eat for free at Supermac’s

Supermac’s is offering free meals to emergency service workers. The kind gesture comes as doctors, nurses, paramedics and more prepare for the coronavirus outbreak.

They issued a statement:

“Supermac’s will provide free meals to members of the emergency services in recognition and appreciation of the effort that is being made by each and every one of them at this challenging time.”

Hospital staff have been preparing for this outbreak for weeks and the sacrifices they’re making don’t go unnoticed.

We can’t even begin to imagine the stress they will experience during these trying times, but we are beyond grateful for their work and their braver,y now more than ever.

We need to practice self-isolation, proper hand hygiene and self-isolate if experiencing symptoms. We have the power to help ease the pressure off our health-care system and we can do this together!