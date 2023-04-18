Sun’s out, toes out! Get your feet summer ready with with Patchology’s new Rosé Masks

Say cheers and treat yourself to the ultimate pampering night this spring with Patchology’s brand new (and perfectly pink!) Rosé Fingers Renewing Hand Mask and Rosé Toes Renewing Foot Masks.

Formulated with antioxidants Resveratrol (from grapes!) and Strawberry Extract to help protect from environmental stressors which can lead to early signs of aging, indulge in a spa-like experience right in your own home and reveal refreshed revitalized skin from top to toe.

Loved and widely appreciated for their innovative medical patch technology that make life easier for on-the-go ‘skintellectuals’ everywhere, Patchology’s range of hydrating and super soothing masks offers hard-working and fast-acting products that deliver outstanding results.

Rosé Fingers – Renewing Hand Mask (1 pack, €10 / £10)

Pretty In Pink: Infused with the scent of sparkling wine, these rose gold mittens are the chicest way to hydrate your hands. Slip them on for ten pamper-filled minutes, and let their rich, creamy lining of age-defying Resveratrol, moisturizing Strawberry Oil, and softening Shea Butter serve exactly what your skin needs – renewal!

Key ingredients:

Shea Butter deeply hydrates and smooths skin

Strawberry Oil nourishes and improves skin barrier

Directions for application:

Open sachet, unfold gloves, and apply to clean, dry hands. Seal with attached sticker and relax for 10 minutes, or longer if desired. Remove and discard gloves and massage the remaining cream into skin. There is no need to rinse.

Rosé Toes Renewing Foot Mask (1 pack, €10 / £10)

Bottoms Up: There’s nothing a little rosé can’t fix, and these shiny booties are no exception. Lined with age-defying Resveratrol, moisturizing Strawberry Oil, softening Shea Butter, and the sweet scent of sparkling wine, they’ll have your feet looking, feeling, and smelling fresh in ten minutes flat.

Key ingredients:

Shea Butter deeply hydrates and smooths skin

Strawberry Oil nourishes and improves skin barrier

Resveratrol renews and protects from signs of aging

Directions for application:

Open sachet, unfold booties, and apply to clean, dry feet. Seal around ankle with attached sticker and relax for 10 minutes or longer if desired. Remove and discard booties and massage the remaining cream into skin. There is no need to rinse.

Where can you buy?

Patchology products are available to purchase from Brown Thomas, Arnott’s, Avoca, Lloyds Pharmacy, McCabes, Meaghers and selected stockists nationwide.