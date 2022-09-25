SHEmazing!
Sunday meal prep time! This red lentil dal is our new favourite right now!

(Healthy nibbles)

It’s meal prep Sunday! And this week I have got a seriously yummy batch-cook meal to see you through the start of the week! No more lunchtimes wasted trying to figure out what to eat – this red lentil vegetarian dal will keep you going throughout the day and boost your afternoon withal its nutrients!

Brown Powers

You’ll need…

1 bunch fresh coriander

3/4tsp ground coriander

1tbsp chopped garlic

2tbsp fresh ginger

350g red lentils

1 large sweet potato

1 can chopped tomatoes

1 yellow onion

1 can coconut milk

500ml vegetable broth

1/2tsp cayenne

1/2tsp ground cinnamon

1/2tbsp coconut sugar

1 1/2tbsp curry powder

1tsp salt

1tsp ground turmeric

3tbsp vegetable oil

3/4tsp ground cumin

1 serving of rice or naan

Method:

In a large deep pot over medium heat, pour in vegetable oil. Add chopped onion, ginger and garlic and allow to saute for 2-3 minutes.

Next add in cubed sweet potato and season with cayenne, ground cinnamon, coconut sugar, curry powder, salt, ground turmeric, ground cumin and ground coriander. Allow it to cook for 5-10 minutes.

Pour in your lentils followed by the vegetable broth, canned tomatoes and coconut milk. Stir well and leave to simmer for 25-30 minutes over medium heat.

Return to a delicious and nutritious dal that can be served up with fresh coriander as a garnish and with rice or naan bread – whichever you prefer!

Enjoy!

