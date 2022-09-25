Sunday meal prep time! This red lentil dal is our new favourite right now!
It’s meal prep Sunday! And this week I have got a seriously yummy batch-cook meal to see you through the start of the week! No more lunchtimes wasted trying to figure out what to eat – this red lentil vegetarian dal will keep you going throughout the day and boost your afternoon withal its nutrients!
You’ll need…
1 bunch fresh coriander
3/4tsp ground coriander
1tbsp chopped garlic
2tbsp fresh ginger
350g red lentils
1 large sweet potato
1 can chopped tomatoes
1 yellow onion
1 can coconut milk
500ml vegetable broth
1/2tsp cayenne
1/2tsp ground cinnamon
1/2tbsp coconut sugar
1 1/2tbsp curry powder
1tsp salt
1tsp ground turmeric
3tbsp vegetable oil
3/4tsp ground cumin
1 serving of rice or naan
Method:
In a large deep pot over medium heat, pour in vegetable oil. Add chopped onion, ginger and garlic and allow to saute for 2-3 minutes.
Next add in cubed sweet potato and season with cayenne, ground cinnamon, coconut sugar, curry powder, salt, ground turmeric, ground cumin and ground coriander. Allow it to cook for 5-10 minutes.
Pour in your lentils followed by the vegetable broth, canned tomatoes and coconut milk. Stir well and leave to simmer for 25-30 minutes over medium heat.
Return to a delicious and nutritious dal that can be served up with fresh coriander as a garnish and with rice or naan bread – whichever you prefer!
Enjoy!