Summer recipes: Spicy red pepper pasta

It’s been a long and lonely winter in lockdown. Which is why we’re so grateful now to finally be able to have friends and family over to the garden to enjoy the good weather and be together again.

We’re in for a summer of outdoor dining with loved ones so it’s important to build up our cooking repertoires so we have plenty of options to serve up and impress family with. And this red pepper pasta with a zesty and spicy kick is the perfect dinner option for when you have a crowd over!

You’ll need…

3 large peppers

3 cloves of garlic

1tbsp olive oil

75ml fresh cream

1tsp smoked paprika

1tsp cumin

1tsp garlic powder

1/2tsp turmeric

2tsp tamari

1tbsp butter

1 yellow onion

2tbsp tomato paste

300g cooked pasta

100g spinach

50g green peas

Salt and Pepper

1 lemon

Red pepper chili flakes

Turn on your oven to 200C.

Chop your peppers into chunky pieces and place them in a baking dish. Peel your garlic cloves and add them into the dish, drizzling with olive oil.

Roast at 200C for 35 minutes.

Once softened and roasted, pour the contents of the baking dish into a blender and pour in 75ml fresh cream, followed by seasoning with 1tsp paprika, 1tsp cumin, 1tsp garlic powder, 1/2tsp turmeric followed by 2tsp of tamari.

Blend well until thoroughly mixed and made into a creamy sauce.

Melt butter in a frying pan and add in chopped onions, frying til they begin to brown.

Add in your tomato paste and cooked pasta, mixing in well to coat the pasta. Then add your blended roast pepper sauce and stir in.

Turn the heat down to medium and add in chopped spinach, green peas and mix in.

Finally, season with salt and pepper and squeeze half a lemon over the whole dish. Garnish with red pepper flakes and serve up!