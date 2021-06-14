Summer Recipe: How to make a Goat’s Cheese & Walnut fruit salad

Now that the weather is a bit warmer and soup-season is long gone, it’s time to dig out the salad spinner once again!

This tasty goat’s cheese and walnut fruit salad is super fresh, packed full of powerful flavours and is sure to keep you full all afternoon long.

It goes great with a BBQ, as a simple side-dish, or as a quick and easy lunch option. Pair with a peach iced tea or some homemade lemonade and you’re good to go!

If you’re on the hunt for some new, healthy recipes for summer then this savoury dish is one which you simply must add into your weekly recipe rotation.

Serves: 2

Prep time: 10 mins

Ingredients:

For the salad:

150g goat’s cheese

Handful baby spinach leaves

Small handful walnuts, roughly chopped

1 small shallot, finely chopped

Mix of fresh berries of choice

For the dressing:

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp red wine vinegar

To serve:

4 thin slices rustic bread

Method:

Allow the cheese to come to room temperature and set aside.

Toss the remaining salad ingredients together then scatter ½ of the cheese over top.

Mix the dressing ingredients in a small bowl then pour over and toss gently.

Brown the bread in a toaster until crisp and serve with the salad and more goat’s cheese on the side.