Summer makeup products that won’t break the bank.

When NOTE Cosmetics was originally launched, the brand was inspired to create and provide high quality products that cater to women of all skin tones and skin types. Not only that, but they also wanted to ensure that the products in the brands portfolio, came at an affordable price.

Since those humble beginnings back in 2014, the brand has continued to invest in creating products that are highly impactful yet reasonably priced.

We have curated our favourite NOTE beauty heroes that deliver on function, quality and price. NOTE’s fan favourite BB Cream, showstopping lip-glosses, perfect blushes and the cult favourite perfecting pen are a must in your summer makeup routine this year.

NOTE Skin Perfecting Primer, €10.95 / £7.95

Being suitable for oily and combination skin, the nacreous white primer does not contain oil and mattify the skin. With a pore tightening and oil balance protecting effect, it is a great start for all day long look.

NOTE BB Cream, €11.95 / £10.95

A cult favourite face product, the NOTE BB Cream is the perfect addition to your summer makeup bag. This beautiful, rich-pigment, smooth BB cream offers both skincare benefits and makeup coverage – truly unparalleled in its soft, silky, high coverage formulation. The treatment ingredients hydrate skin instantly and work overtime to even the skin tone and eliminate dark spots. Each shade blends seamlessly into the complexion to offer natural-looking coverage. Dark spots and imperfections disappear and flawless skin lasts all day.

NOTE Gel Look Nail Enamel, €5.95 / £4.95

Get a salon-look finish and gel-like shine at home with the Note Gel Look Nail Enamel. The one coat shine formula gives full coverage with one stroke. Its flat and wide brush allows for an easy and fast application, following the shape of the nail and spreading the product impeccably. Available in 25 colours.

NOTE Perfecting Concealer & Highlighter Pen, €8.95

The Perfecting Concealer & Highlighter Pen is a brightener, enhancer and corrector in one handy pen. The light, silky formula is designed with colour correcting optics that even skin tone, reduce puffiness and minimise imperfections like blemishes, dark circles and wrinkles. Vitamin E and antioxidants also arm your skin with protection against environmental stressors.

NOTE Le Volume Plump & Care Lipgloss, €7.95 / £6.95

Note Le Volume Plump & Care Lipgloss will instantly plump and define your lips with a glossy finish. This non-sticky gloss is a smooth formula that will moisturise and freshen up your lips with your favourite shade. It includes hyaluronic acid spheres that help with the volumizing and plumping effect. Available in 8 shades.

Note Cosmetics Luminous Silk Compact Blushe, €10.45 / £7.95

Add a subtle flush of colour to your complexion, with the Note Cosmetique Luminous Silk Compact Blusher. Creamy and smooth, the blush offers a weightless veil, avoiding sinking into pores or leaving a cakey residue. Highly pigmented and long-lasting, the blusher utilises a boost of argan oil to drench your skin in moisture, promoting a subtle luminous glow.

NOTE Matt Ever Lip-Ink, €8.95 / £7.95

Note Matt ever Lip-Ink features ultra-saturated pigments that instantly fuses with lips to deliver comfortable wear and intense colour with 8-hour lasting power. It's second-skin texture dresses your lips with a kiss proof, transfer-resistant and matte finish. This quick-drying liquid lipstick is enriched with nourishing murumuru butter and argan oil to help lock in moisture to enhance your smile. Available in 18 colours

For a full list of NOTE locations check out their “Stockist” highlight reel on Instagram.