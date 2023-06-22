Summer beauty tips: 3 expert skincare tips for heatwaves

Michelle Macken, National Trainer for Ultraceuticals, shares an insider guide to adjusting your skincare routine for healthy and happy summer skin.

Summer is here, but with it comes hot weather, humidity, and extra sun exposure that can result in sweat-induced clogged pores, dehydration, sunburn, and pigmentation. While we’re a lot more aware of the importance of wearing sunscreen all year round, but what else can we do to care for our skin in the warmer months?

To get an expert guide on optimising our skincare routines for summer, we spoke to Michelle Macken, National Trainer for Ultraceuticals, Australia's leading cosmeceutical-grade skincare brand.

Michelle Macken, National Trainer for Ultraceuticals

“In the same way that you wouldn't wear a woolly jumper during summer or sandals in winter, we should adjust our skincare routines from season to season to maintain glowing skin all year round. For the hotter months, a few simple tweaks to your skincare routine can help to minimise the seasonal side effects that the hotter months can have on the skin,” Michelle says.

Michelle Macken, National Trainer for Ultraceuticals

Here, Michelle shares her top three tips to maintain healthy glowing skin throughout the summer and beyond. Her mantra is simple and effective: exfoliate, hydrate and protect.

Exfoliate

Michelle says the previous months leading up to summer are quite cool this can lead to your skin appearing dull and dry. Prepare your skin for the summer season with a gentle face and body exfoliator. This will leave your skin looking smoother and brighter.

Michelle recommends the Ultra Gentle Exfoliating Gel, which can be used both on the face and body.

If you are looking for a facial exfoliator you can use 2-3 times a week, opt for the Ultra Granule- C Microfoliant. Its innovative formula features micro-fine absorbable pure Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) granules to exfoliate and significantly smooth, refine and brighten the complexion.

The cream to a serum formula melts into the skin upon massaging, imparting the maximum benefits of pure Vitamin C. Vitamin E (Tocopherol) works in synergy with Vitamin C to keep the skin in good condition.

Hydrate

Chlorinated pools, saltwater, warmer temperatures and sun exposure are all factors that dry out and dehydrate your skin. Michelle says – hydration is essential all year round and even if you have an oily skin type. Incorporate a hyaluronic serum into your nightly regimen to give your skin a boost of hydration.

The Ultraceuticals B2 Hydrating Serum is enriched with Panthenol and Niacinamide. These ingredients, with the addition of Hyaluronic acid, help increase hydration levels in your skin.

Michelle recommends adding a mist to your skincare arsenal to cool and hydrate your skin on the go. The Ultraceuticals Hydrating Skin Mist features a cocktail of hydrating ingredients that will leave your skin feeling instantly hydrated. To take the refreshment to another level, Michelle suggests storing mists in the fridge.

A sheet mask can be a hot weather saviour that packs a seriously restorative punch. The Ultra B2 Hydration Mask is a great option that cools, soothes and hydrates in one. This hydrogel mask features panthenol, sodium hyaluronate and peptides to help calm and restore hydration to the skin. Again, to enhance the cooling and soothing benefits, place the mask in the fridge 20 minutes before use.

Protect

The very best thing you can do for your skin this summer – and all year round – is to protect it from the sun with a broad-spectrum SPF. Though Michelle adds that how and when you apply sunscreen is critical. The recommendation is to apply sunscreen 15-20 minutes before we go out and reapply every two hours.

A lesser know fact is that Antioxidants can help boost sunscreen protection against UV damage by diffusing the effects of the bad rays that make it through your sunscreen. Michelle suggests applying an antioxidant serum, like Ultraceuticals Protective Antioxidant Complex, underneath an even layer of sunscreen.

Her top pick is Ultra UV Protective Daily Moisturiser SPF50.

Other SunSmart tips are to wear a brimmed hat to add an extra layer of physical protection. Wear sunglasses to protect your eyes from the sun. Seek the shade to keep your body cool.

