Suki Waterhouse opens up about ‘humbling’ postpartum experience

Suki Waterhouse has been opening up about postpartum life.

The Daisy Jones & The Six star confirmed the birth of her first child with Twilight actor Robert Pattinson last week.

As she settles into motherhood, Suki has decided to share an insight into the ‘humbling’ postpartum journey that she is now experiencing.

While discussing the postpartum period, Suki spoke out about the ‘exhilarating joy’ she feels, as well as ‘so many hormones’.

The 32-year-old took to Instagram to share photos of herself in her underwear and posing in an open cardigan to her 4.1M followers.

In the caption of the post, Suki, who is holding a baby bottle in her hand in the pictures, revealed, “the fourth trimester has been… humbling! the postpartum period has been filled with exhilarating joy, so much laughter, tears, soo many hormones!”.

“I’m proud of everything my body has achieved and proud of the kindness and grace I’ve given myself during this recovery period”, she continued before confirming what she’s wearing by adding, “ootd: @fridamom pants!”.

Many fans and famous faces flooded the comments with supportive messages after Suki's honest insight.

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Daisy Lowe wrote, “Absolutely amazing”.

“Love her!!”, penned The Whole Ten Yards actress Tallulah Willis.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna said, “God Bless! Child birth ain’t for sissies. Congrats Momma!!”.

The new mum announced her bundle of joy’s arrival last week on social media by unveiling an adorable picture of her holding her little one in her arms.

“welcome to the world angel”, Waterhouse captioned the post as she kept her newborn’s face hidden from the camera.

Suki and Robert are yet to confirm their baby’s gender and name with the world.

Suki first shared her pregnancy news back in November of last year, when she was performing at a festival in Mexico.

While performing on stage, she told the crowd, “I’m extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on…. I'm not sure if it's working”.