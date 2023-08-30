Suits creator admits royals requested line change for Meghan Markle

It has been disclosed that the royal family had an input on Meghan Markle’s final years on Suits.

Before she became the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle was best known as the actress behind attorney Rachel Zane in the TV legal drama Suits.

The 42-year-old appeared in seven seasons of the show, before leaving the series in 2018 ahead of her royal wedding to Prince Harry.

Suits creator Aaron Korsch has now gone on to claim that the royal family had a say on the show’s scripts.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Korsch recalled one incident that initially had him feeling ‘irritated’.

“My wife’s family, when they have a topic to discuss that might be sensitive, they use the word ‘poppycock’,” he began.

Credit: USA Network

“Let’s say you wanted to do something that you knew your husband didn’t want to do, but you wanted to at least discuss it, and in just discussing it, you wouldn’t hold him to anything he said, you’d be like, ‘It’s poppycock,’” he continued.

Korsch went on to explain the scene in Suits that he wished to include the word.

“Mike and Rachel were going to have a thing, and as a nod to my in-laws, we were going to have her say, ‘My family would say poppycock.’ And the royal family did not want her saying the word. They didn’t want to put the word ‘poppycock’ in her mouth,” he confessed.

Credit: USA Network

“I presume because they didn’t want people cutting things together of her saying ‘cock.’ So, we had to change it to ‘bulls***’ instead of ‘poppycock,’ and I did not like it because I’d told my in-laws that [poppycock] was going to be in the show,” he added.

Regarding the royal family’s access to the scripts, Korsch detailed: “I was aware that they were reading them because I got the feedback, but I don’t remember the process by which they got them.”

In the end, Korsch detailed that he had ‘sympathy’ for the line change request, noting: “I wouldn’t want somebody doing that to [Meghan] either.”