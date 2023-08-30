SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

Suits creator admits royals requested line change for Meghan Markle

by

It has been disclosed that the royal family had an input on Meghan Markle’s final years on Suits.

Before she became the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle was best known as the actress behind attorney Rachel Zane in the TV legal drama Suits.

The 42-year-old appeared in seven seasons of the show, before leaving the series in 2018 ahead of her royal wedding to Prince Harry.

Suits creator Aaron Korsch has now gone on to claim that the royal family had a say on the show’s scripts. 

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Korsch recalled one incident that initially had him feeling ‘irritated’.

“My wife’s family, when they have a topic to discuss that might be sensitive, they use the word ‘poppycock’,” he began.

Credit: USA Network

“Let’s say you wanted to do something that you knew your husband didn’t want to do, but you wanted to at least discuss it, and in just discussing it, you wouldn’t hold him to anything he said, you’d be like, ‘It’s poppycock,’” he continued.

Korsch went on to explain the scene in Suits that he wished to include the word. 

“Mike and Rachel were going to have a thing, and as a nod to my in-laws, we were going to have her say, ‘My family would say poppycock.’ And the royal family did not want her saying the word. They didn’t want to put the word ‘poppycock’ in her mouth,” he confessed.

Credit: USA Network

“I presume because they didn’t want people cutting things together of her saying ‘cock.’ So, we had to change it to ‘bulls***’ instead of ‘poppycock,’ and I did not like it because I’d told my in-laws that [poppycock] was going to be in the show,” he added.

Regarding the royal family’s access to the scripts, Korsch detailed: “I was aware that they were reading them because I got the feedback, but I don’t remember the process by which they got them.”

In the end, Korsch detailed that he had ‘sympathy’ for the line change request, noting: “I wouldn’t want somebody doing that to [Meghan] either.”

Trending
Well hello there!
Help us help you by allowing us and our partners to remember your device in cookies to serve you personalized content and ads.

We're on a mission to help our mums and their families thrive by informing, connecting and entertaining.

Join us in our mission by consenting to the use of cookies and IP address recognition by us and our partners to serve you content (including ads) best suited to your interests, both here and around the web.

We promise never to share any other information that may be deemed personal unless you explicitly tell us it's ok.

If you want more info, see our privacy policy.