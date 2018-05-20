SHEmazing!
Suits co-star has sweet post-wedding message for Meghan

The cast of Suits travelled thousands of miles to watch their former co-star, Meghan Markle, marry into the British Royal Family yesterday, and now lead actor, Gabriel Macht has posted a sweet message congratulating the happy couple. 

The actor, who plays Harvey Specter in the TV drama, shared a photo of him and his wife Jacinda Barrett as the sun went down over Windsor yesterday evening. 

The caption said: “Congrats to Meghan and Prince Harry on your nuptials. Enjoyed meeting many of your family and friends and an incredible honor to be a part of the whole celebration.

“May your journey together be full of love and children. Cheers! #royalwedding #princeharry#meghanmarkle.”

Other Suits stars in attendance included Rick Hoffman (Louis Litt), Sarah Rafferty (Donna Paulson) and Gine Torres (Jessican Pearson, as well as Meghan's on-screen husband Patrick J. Adams. 

Patrick joked about the pair's fictional love story on the morning of the wedding by posting a picture of a royal wedding news story along with the caption: "I’m beginning to think she might not actually be out getting milk."

 

Think you might be right there, Patrick…

