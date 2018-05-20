Suits co-star has sweet post-wedding message for Meghan

The cast of Suits travelled thousands of miles to watch their former co-star, Meghan Markle, marry into the British Royal Family yesterday, and now lead actor, Gabriel Macht has posted a sweet message congratulating the happy couple.

The actor, who plays Harvey Specter in the TV drama, shared a photo of him and his wife Jacinda Barrett as the sun went down over Windsor yesterday evening.

The caption said: “Congrats to Meghan and Prince Harry on your nuptials. Enjoyed meeting many of your family and friends and an incredible honor to be a part of the whole celebration.

“May your journey together be full of love and children. Cheers! #royalwedding #princeharry#meghanmarkle.”

Other Suits stars in attendance included Rick Hoffman (Louis Litt), Sarah Rafferty (Donna Paulson) and Gine Torres (Jessican Pearson, as well as Meghan's on-screen husband Patrick J. Adams.

Seeing the SUITS cast; 'Mike Ross', 'Jessica Pearson', 'Harvey Specter', 'Donna' & 'Louis Litt' representing at #RoyalWedding is my biggest highlight so far. #RoyalWedding2018 pic.twitter.com/L3DdtlcLDT — Paul Ampurire (@TheJuneKid) May 19, 2018

Patrick joked about the pair's fictional love story on the morning of the wedding by posting a picture of a royal wedding news story along with the caption: "I’m beginning to think she might not actually be out getting milk."

Think you might be right there, Patrick…