Suffering from anxiety? Listening to this song could seriously help

We all have a lot going on – from work and college, to maintaining friendships and a social life.

For me, it all gets a little overwhelming at the best of times, and I find myself on the brink on a panic attack at least once a week from anxiety.

It is a real thing, and that feeling of anxiousness is one of the worst in the world.

Everything seems to start unravelling, and all you want to do is get into bed and stay there.

There's nothing to be ashamed of, and there are some really nice ways you can alleviate the anxiety.

One thing I usually do to help me calm down? I listen to music.

Seems like such a simple concept, but when I'm feeling really overwhelmed (a frequent occurrence) the sultry tones of Johnny Cash really help.

So with that musical theme in mind, I'd like to fill you on a new study done by neuroscientists in the UK.

These lads have identified the ten tunes that will soothe you the most when feeling anxious. No, Mr Cash did not make the cut, but c'est la vie.

The study was conducted on participants who attempted to solve difficult puzzles as quickly as possible while connected to sensors.

The puzzles induced a certain level of stress, and participants listened to different songs while researchers measured brain activity as well as physiological states that included heart rate, blood pressure, and rate of breathing.

They found that listening to a song called "Weightless" actually resulted in a 65 percent reduction in participants' overall anxiety, and a 35 percent reduction in their usual physiological resting rates.

Now those are figures I can get behind.

Here are the 10 songs that the study recommended to be the best to ease anxiety:

So don't drive while listening to these, but do take advantage of them:

10. "We Can Fly," by Rue du Soleil (Café Del Mar)

9. "Canzonetta Sull'aria," by Mozart

8. "Someone Like You," by Adele

7. "Pure Shores," by All Saints

6. "Please Don't Go," by Barcelona

5. "Strawberry Swing," by Coldplay

4. "Watermark," by Enya

3. "Mellomaniac (Chill Out Mix)," by DJ Shah

2. "Electra," by Airstream

1. "Weightless," by Marconi Union

So sit back, pop in your earphones, and relax.