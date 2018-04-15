Period cramps got you down? Yoga could be better than painkillers

We’ve all been there. Wide awake at four in the morning, curled up with a hot water bottle, cursing the fact you were born with a womb.

Period cramps are sh*t.

But what of we told you there was a simple and natural way to relieve those dreaded symptoms?

Well, yoga may be the answer.

That’s according to a new review of studies published in the Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine.

Findings from 15 studies that examined the effect regular yoga practice had on a woman’s menstrual cycle, were reviewed.

These studies looked at how the exercise affects period cramps, PMS, polycystic ovary syndrome and premenstrual dysphoric disorder.

Each of the studies found a link between regular yoga practice and reduced severity of symptoms in woman who suffer from the conditions.

Some women even reported reductions in bloating and breast tenderness along with a more regular cycle – what’d not to love about that?

Unlike painkillers, yoga can relieve both the physical and mental symptoms of menstrual disorders, making it the ideal natural remedy for women who suffer every month.

Further research is needed to determine which type and exactly how much yoga is best for your menstrual health, but with these reviews, it’s got to be worth a try.