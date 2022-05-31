Stylist Corina Gaffey shares the lowdown on your must have summer wardrobe staples.

This season at Jervis Shopping Centre, there is a focus on playful fashion favourites that are bright, colourful and wearable. Photographed in the fun and vibrant surrounds of Bray, the diverse and striking collection has something for everyone this summer.

Bronwyn wears: Knit, €34.99, Diesel; skirt, €25.99, Bershka; sandals, €49, Marks & Spencer

Raiane wears: Dress, €29.99, Stradivarius; shoes, €49, Marks & Spencer

Bronwyn wears: Shirt, €39.99, Vila; bralette, €12.99, Stradivarius; skirt, €19.99, Bershka; bag, €29.99, Stradivarius; sandals, €49, Marks & Spencer

Speaking about summer wardrobe staples, stylist Corina Gaffey said, “Whether you are holiday bound or have a special occasion coming up, Jervis Shopping Centre have you covered for all your warm-weather plans. Light fabrics, bold prints, and fun colour combinations are highlights of the summer season. Think linen shirts in bold colour-ways that work paired over your swimsuit or tucked into a skirt for city-chic or statement midi dresses that can be dressed up or down for whatever occasions you have planned.”

Maikas wears: Jacket, €39.99, Bershka; sweatshirt, €80, shorts, €70, both Timberland; trainers, €49.99, Jack & Jones

Bronwyn wears: T-shirt, €12.99, skirt, €22.99, hat, €15.99, all Bershka; shoes, €94, Schuh

Raiane wears:T-shirt, €11, Marks & Spencer; trousers, €29.99, Stradivarius; sunglasses, €10, Marks & Spencer; trainers, €125, JD Sports

Corina adds, “Even if the sun doesn't shine this summer in Ireland, you can still brighten up your day with mood-boosting colours. Pink reigns supreme across all stores in Jervis, including menswear. At the same time, emerald green and pastels are also popular.”

Bronwyn wears: Dress, €67, Marks & Spencer; bag, €25.99, New Look; shoes, €94, Schuh

Raiane wears: Dress, €67, Marks & Spencer; trainers, €125, JD Sport

Corina explains, “Co-ords are key, too and come relaxed and casual from stores like Vans, Diesel, and JD sports. Hoodies and sweatshirts coordinated with shorts are the ideal off-duty summer look and a great addition to your holiday wardrobe."

Bronwyn wears: Dress, €54.99, Diesel; bag, €19.99, New Look; shoes, €39.99, New Look

Maikas wears: Jacket, €125.95, shirt, €54.95, jeans, €119.95, all Boss, all Best Menswear; shoes, €49.99, Jack & Jones

Raiane wears: Dress, €59.99, Vila; bag, €17.99, Bershka; shoes, €30, Cans

Looks are curated from stores in the centre including New Look, Stradivarius, Bershka, Carraig Donn, JD Sports, Schuh, Timberland, Vans, Jack and Jones, Vila, Tesco, Diesel, Best Menswear and Marks and Spencer.

Bronwyn wears: Dress, €47.50, shoes, €49, both Marks & Spencer; bag, €29.99, Stradivarius

Jervis Shopping Centre has over 60 retailers and is one of Dublin’s most iconic and vibrant shopping environments and is easily accessible by Luas, DART, bus or car. Car parking for the full day is capped at €13. www.jervis.ie.