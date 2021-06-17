Style Trends: Penneys launch huge collection of pretty summer pieces

After being shut for so long, our beloved Penneys is back open again, and we for one couldn’t be happier.

Now that restrictions are easing and the weather is getting a bit finer, we’re anticipating a summer filled with park dates, garden parties and plenty of picnics, which means our summer wardrobes need some serious upgrading.

That’s why we were only too delighted to see that Penneys have launched a gorgeous and sizable collection of pretty pieces which would be absolutely perfect for any outdoor outing that might crop up.

Some of our favourite pieces from the range include the many delicate and colourful summer dresses. We absolutely adore this blue gingham number which will only cost you €16, paired beautifully with the matching shirt (€15).

If you’re looking for more of a maxi style then we highly recommend checking out this trendy tie dye piece (€22) with a stunning open back detail.

On the other hand if you’re more of a ‘jeans and a nice top’ kind of gal, then Penneys has got you covered! They’ve brought out a darling line of fitted crop tops (€11), in pretty pastel colours, as well as a swatch in that trendy gingham print.

They also have some lovely puff sleeved poplin tops (€13) with rouched details across the bust, which would look lovely with a nice pair of blue denim shorts.

Believe or not wide leg jeans are back in style again, with all the cool kids wearing them nowadays. If you feel like giving this trend a go, you might as well go big! Make your wide-leg jeans (€21) the statement piece with these bright yellow, hot pink and tie-dye colourways.

Now if you’ll excuse, we just need to dash out to our nearest Penneys!