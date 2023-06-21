Stunning new peonies & sunflowers added to Bloom Magic’s Parisian Hatbox range

The historic notion that women wait to be gifted flowers by men has been debunked by leading Irish florist Bloom Magic, as the team reveal that the majority of their customers, 64%, are actually women gifting flowers to other women.

The new figures, based on sales data recorded from May 22 – May 23, also show that the most popular choice over the past year within Bloom Magic’s extensive portfolio of artisan flower creations is the brand’s stylish Parisian Hatbox.

To celebrate the findings, the innovative team of florists have added two new options to the stunning Parisian Hatbox range in time for Summer 23, showcasing their Irish grown Pink Peony and the vibrant sunflower in its ‘Fleur de Soleil’ range.

Bloom Magic’s gorgeous Parisian Hatboxes, available in three colours; classic cream, pale pink or striking black and either a medium or large size, are available for same-day delivery in Dublin, Wicklow and Kildare and next-day delivery to the rest of the country, as is the case with all of Bloom Magic’s hand-tied, artisan bouquets.

So whether you are in search of birthday flowers, thank you flowers, new baby flowers, anniversary flowers, get-well soon flowers, or just-because flowers, Bloom Magic ensures your gift arrives exactly when you need it to.

Bloom Magic are also committed to conservation and being kind to the planet, utilising locally-sourced flowers whenever possible and ensuring that each bouquet displays beautifully upon arrival without the need for excess packaging. This attention to detail ensures the flowers wow your loved one whilst remaining kind to the environment.

Klara Fernandez, Brand Manager, Bloom Magic commented:

“We knew anecdotally that lots of our customers were women sending flowers to other special and valued women in their lives, but it was still a surprise to see such a high percentage in the raw data. We also see an increasing trend for women buying themselves flowers, which is just fabulous – we call it the Miley Cyrus effect! Of course, we have lots of wonderful, male customers too who come back to us time and time again because they know we’ll deliver the wow factor, on time, to their loved ones. The new Pink Peony and Sunflowers ranges are simply gorgeous and we’re so excited to spread joy with these creations in the months ahead!”

In addition to the Parisian Hatbox range, Bloom Magic also provides a wide range of show-stopping vase and basket bouquet options, as well as gift sets, with wonderful added extras like chocolates, candles and balloons.

For further details visit www.bloommagicflowers.ie.