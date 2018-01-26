20,000 LGBT teens in the US are vulnerable to conversion therapy

A recent study into conversion therapy among LGBT youth in the United States has established that approximately 20,000 individuals between the ages of 13 and 17 will be subjected to the controversial therapy.

The research, which was conducted by the Williams Institute a the UCLA School of Law, has estimated that 698,000 LGBT adults have received conversion therapy in the US since its introduction over one hundred years ago – 350,000 of whom endured it as adolescents.

The study confirms that the therapy, which has been widely dubbed harmful and ineffective by prominent medical and mental health associations, is practised by licensed professionals 'in the context of providing health care' and by some clergy 'in the context of religious practices'.

A range of techniques are employed in an effort to alter an individual's sexual orientation or gender identity, including inducing nausea, vomiting or paralysis.

According to BuzzFeed, one of the study's authors, Kerith Conron, is eager to work alongside families in order to provide as much support as possible to members of the LGBT community.

"With such a large number of teens at risk of conversion therapy we must ensure that families, faith communities and service providers have accurate information about sexual orientation and gender identity and work to reduce stigma and promote acceptance of LGBT youth and their families."

While the study states that three recent public opinion polls established majority support for the dissolution of conversion therapy, it is still legal in 41 states across the United States.