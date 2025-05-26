Study reveals Gen Z’s favourite way to cope with ‘bad hair days’

It’s no secret that a so-called ‘bad hair day’ can ruin your mood before your day has even begun. Whether it’s a greasy scalp, frizziness, or curls that just won’t stay put, our hair doesn’t always behave the way we want it to.

A new study commissioned by Perfectil, the award-winning range of beauty vitamin and mineral supplements, has now discovered the top methods that Irish women rely on to persevere through a bad hair day.

The nationwide study, which was filled out by 1,000 people, found that two-thirds (67%) of Irish women wash their hair 2-3 times per week, with 22% managing once a week and 9% committing to a daily wash.

The Gen Z cohort was found to be the generation that washes their hair most frequently, with 81% revealing that they wash their hair multiple times per week.

When it comes to disguising a bad hair day, the popular slick-back bun came out on top, with 39% of those surveyed confirming that it is a frequently-used hairstyle in their routine. Gen Z tend to favour this hairstyle more, with 56% of Gen Z surveyed sharing that they love a slick-back bun.

34% of those surveyed stated that they will use dry shampoo to cover up oily hair. 6% admitted that they keep their camera off during video calls when they’re having a bad hair day, and 16% confessed that they have zero solutions for a bad hair day.

When asked about their biggest hair inspirations, 1 in 3 (36%) of Gen Z women praised Sabrina Carpenter’s bouncy blow-dry and curtain bangs, while 15% of Gen X labelled Taylor Swift’s fringe as being the most iconic hairstyle.

In the report, 37% of Irish women stated that they have no hair regrets at all, while the remaining of those surveyed listed their biggest regrets as the following:

1. Bleaching blunders

2. Trusting an untrained friend with scissors

3. Overusing hot tools

4. DIY fringe attempts

In the end, over half (54%) of Irish women said they feel most confident on a good hair day, while 44% of those from the baby boomer generation say they feel most like themselves when their hair is just right.

