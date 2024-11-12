Study reveals barriers that people face when accessing healthcare

A new study has discovered the widespread barriers that people face when accessing healthcare in Ireland.

The research, which was carried out by Core Research, was commissioned by the Irish Cancer Society.

The results revealed an alarming number of barriers faced by people who are trying to access the health system nationwide, with some members of the public being forced to prioritise the cost of heating and food over attending medical appointments.

The survey states that there are more people avoiding healthcare now compared to last year. More than 1 in 4 people didn’t go to a medical appointment when they needed to in the three months before they took part in the study.

Over 3 in 10 people didn’t go to a healthcare appointment because they simply couldn’t afford to.

It was also found that 1 in 4 people feel like they have to prioritise other costs over their healthcare, including heating and eating.

More than 1 in 10 people who took part in the survey are waiting over four months for a health test in Ireland, while 1 in 3 people have waited too long for a test or treatment and ended up paying privately.

The research confirms that 9 in 10 people said there was a need for the Government to recruit more healthcare staff to help with the pressures on the system.

The Irish Cancer Society is calling on the next government to prioritise health and cancer care by fully funding the National Cancer Strategy, reducing the cost of cancer by abolishing hospital car parking charges, providing an automatic entitlement to medical cards and providing vital financial support to patients with a life limiting cancer diagnosis.

They are also calling for legislation on the Right to Be Forgotten for cancer patients so they no longer have to disclose their cancer diagnosis after five years, with independent oversight and penalties for companies who breach this right.

Averil Power, CEO, Irish Cancer Society released a statement that reads, “It's shocking that people are left with no choice but to prioritise other costs like heating and eating above paying for medical appointments. One in four of us have put off going to a healthcare appointment when we needed to. For many of us, getting the healthcare we need when we need it is simply out of reach”.

“We already have the third highest cancer deaths in Western Europe, and Ireland’s cancer rates are expected to double by 2045. So, it’s really concerning that more and more people are avoiding healthcare now compared to last year. The big risk is that this could result in missed cancers, resulting in late-stage diagnoses and ultimately worse outcomes for cancer patients”.

The CEO added, “More needs to be done in the next Government to improve patient outcomes and to ensure everyone who receives a cancer diagnosis can access the best possible care, without financial barriers. Early detection is crucial to saving lives – people should not be forced to choose between putting food on the table or accessing healthcare when they need it”.