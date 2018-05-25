Strong early voter turn out reported country-wide in today’s referendum

With 6,000 polling stations open all over the country from 7am this morning, the referendum to repeal or maintain the 8th amendment to the constitution is in full swing.

Constituencies are reporting an exceptionally high voter turnout in the first hours of the polls being open.

3.3 million citizens are registered to vote in this referendum.

Polling stations are open from 7 am until 10 pm. Our message is simple: The debate is over and now everyone should make sure their voice is heard by voting pic.twitter.com/smIkwBd05M — ReferendumCommission (@RefCom_ie) May 25, 2018

Dublin North Central has seen a 30% turnout by noon, according to The Irish Times.

Some areas of Sligo saw an almost 25% voter turnout by noon.

In Cork, 16.2% turned out at noon, compared to 13.3% at the same time for the General Election in 2016, 'which is unusual for a referendum,' according to Breaking News.

'Early indications are that turnout across the country is quite strong,' Orla O’Connor, Campaign Co-Director at Together For Yes said.

'However we know there are certain pockets where turnout is a bit slower, so we would encourage voters in these areas to talk to their friends, family members and work colleagues, and make sure they vote before the deadline of 10pm.'