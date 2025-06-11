Strictly’s Wynne Evans reveals engagement after BBC exit

Wynne Evans is about to become a husband!

The Strictly Come Dancing star has announced that he is engaged to his partner, Liz Brookes, after over a year of dating.

Wynne took to social media last night to confirm the news. On his Instagram account, the 53-year-old chose to post a photo of the moment he got down on one knee, as well as a snap of Liz wearing her engagement ring and the happy couple enjoying glasses of champagne.

“Big news… I got engaged!” Wynne exclaimed at the beginning of his caption.

“This weekend in Morocco, somewhere between the couscous, the camels, and me limping around the souks like a man with no spatial awareness, I proposed to Liz — and she said yes! (No take-backs, I’ve checked.)” the opera singer joked.

“She’s clever, she’s kind, she’s got excellent taste in men. Absolutely no idea how I pulled that off, but here we are! Feeling very lucky, very happy, and just a tiny bit smug,” Wynne added.

News of Wynne’s engagement comes just two weeks after he confirmed that he has been let go from his role at BBC Radio Wales.

On May 30, the TV star shared that his contract with the broadcaster had not been renewed, as a result of two scandals that took place during his time on Strictly.

Wynne controversially hit the headlines during the series when he was spotted grabbing his professional partner Katya Jones' waist. The dancing duo later insisted on social media that it was a joke between them.

Then, during the Strictly live tour earlier this year, it was reported that Wynne used the term “spit roast” towards host Janette Manrara. The star later claimed that he had directed it towards his castmate, EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick.

“It breaks my heart to say the BBC has decided not to renew my contract so I won’t be returning to my radio show. I’m gutted. That show wasn’t just work — it was home,” Wynne wrote last month.