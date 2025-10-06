Strictly’s Vicky Pattison details health worries as she postpones training

Vicky Pattison has shared a worrying update on her Strictly Come Dancing journey.

The former Geordie Shore star is currently taking part in this year’s series of the hit BBC show, and is partnered with professional dancer Kai Widdrington.

Now, as she prepares to perform her third live routine of the series this weekend, Vicky has announced that the dancing duo’s training is in jeopardy.

Earlier today, the 37-year-old took to social media to confirm that she will not be appearing on Strictly’s companion show It Takes Two this evening with Kai.

In a photo posted to her Instagram stories, Vicky revealed that the pair have been struck down with a viral cold, as she displayed oranges, ginger shots, throat lozenges, and cold and flu medicine in her kitchen.

“Man or should I say 'men' down..” Vicky penned alongside the image.

Credit: Vicky Pattison / Instagram

“Huge apologies to anyone expecting to see me and Kai on It Takes Two tonight..” the former I’m A Celebrity winner wrote, before going on to admit that the illness has also impacted her rehearsal time with Kai.

“Doing all we can to get back to our best and back to the training room asap,” Vicky concluded.

On Saturday night (October 4), Vicky and Kai delighted audiences when they performed a Foxtrot routine to Sam Fender and Olivia Dean’s song ‘Rein Me In’. The pair received 24 points from the judges, and were later voted through by the public.

Writing on Instagram after her routine, Vicky went on to detail how much Strictly means to her.

“Last night was like a dream… Dancing with my amazing Kai, to a beautiful Sam Fender song in front of the iconic Tyne bridge.. HOW IS THIS MY LIFE?” she exclaimed.

“I'm sorry I got upset, or that I get too giddy and loud when I'm excited.. I know I'm a lot but I think it's just because I care so much and I'm so nervous. Thank you for all your kind words and comments.. they mean so much to me,” Vicky added.