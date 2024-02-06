Strictly’s Shirley Ballas posts heartfelt tribute to late brother

Shirley Ballas has penned an emotional tribute to her late brother, on what would have been his 65th birthday.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge’s older brother David tragically passed away in 2003, after taking his own life. He was 44 years old.

Now, as today marks what would have been David’s 65th birthday, Shirley has chosen to share a heartfelt tribute to him.

On her Instagram account, the 63-year-old unveiled several snapshots from throughout her brother’s life.

“Today would have been my darling brother David’s 65th birthday,” Shirley began in her caption.

“David, I miss you so very very much. Behind my smile is still a broken heart that I don’t think will ever repair. But our darling mum, @markballas and @mischiefminky talk about you every single day,” she continued, before going on to share updates from her family.

“Your beautiful daughter Mary is doing amazingly well. We know you’re looking down on her feeling so proud. She’s engaged now to a phenomenally kind man, I know you would love him. Mark is a dad, Mum is now a great grandmother and I’m a grandma. Can you believe it? Banksi is beautiful and I know you’d just adore him,” Shirley wrote, referring to her three-month-old grandson.

“I’m remembering all the times you took care of Mark for me whilst I travelled. You cared about him with so so much love in your heart. You will always be in our thoughts David. I feel you are with me each and every day and I believe you’re watching over us with that beautiful heart of yours,” the dancing star added.

Shirley concluded her message by writing: “Till we meet again David. I love you so very very much.”

Many Strictly fans have since taken to Shirley’s comments section to express their sympathies.

“Happy heavenly birthday to him. Sending love and hugs,” one viewer wished.

“Such beautiful photos. He lives forever in your heart,” another replied.