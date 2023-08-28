Strictly’s Oti Mabuse shares insight into her struggles to conceive

Oti Mabuse has been opening up about her pregnancy journey so far!

The former Strictly Come Dancing champion announced on Saturday that she is expecting her first child with her husband Marius Iepure.

Now, a few days after sharing her wonderful reveal, Oti has admitted that the couple had been trying to conceive for quite some time.

Taking to her Instagram stories earlier today, the 33-year-old uploaded a heartwarming video of herself telling her friend Nkateko Dinwiddy the exciting news.

The clip showcases the two friends posing in their outfits, before Oti admits “I have something to tell you,” and unveils her bump.

Alongside the video, Oti penned a message in which she shared that Nkateko had a feeling that she was pregnant.

“My friend @takkies7 asked me to test because I was drinking coffee and I don’t drink coffee,” the expectant mum explained, before going on to reveal that herself and Marius had been struggling to conceive.

“We had been trying for a while and decided to stop (it all just got too much) and just live life as us two as nothing was happening,” Oti recalled.

“We enjoyed each other’s company dinners, concerts, parties, just simply removed all the pressure and here we are!” she exclaimed.

Oti and Marius initially revealed their pregnancy on social media, by sharing a stunning pregnancy photoshoot that displayed the dancer’s growing bump in a pink jumpsuit.

“Our ‘yes’ year is getting better and better and so is our little family,” the couple gushed at the time, adding that they “feel finally ready and excited to share our wonderful news.”

Oti and Marius concluded their message by teasing that their first child could be arriving very soon, as they wrote: “It’s been a beautiful journey so far with close friends and family and nearly over but we have learnt a lot along the way…. Christmas is about to get even louder”.