Strictly’s Oti Mabuse explains why her mother planned her wedding

Oti Mabuse has admitted the reason why her mother took control of her wedding celebrations!

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional tied the knot with her husband Marius Iepure in 2014, and they have since welcomed their one-year-old daughter together.

Now, over a decade on from her nuptials, Oti has confessed that her mother was unhappy about the way that she initially got married.

During an interview on ITV’s Loose Women, the 34-year-old recalled that she travelled to Denmark with Marius to have an intimate ceremony with just the two of them, before they rushed off to a dance competition.

Detailing her mother’s words when she discovered that her daughter had tied the knot without her presence, Oti recounted: “It doesn't count! We weren't there, it was just the two of you. I didn't have my hat, my dress!”

The Dancing On Ice judge then went on to note that her mother took control of the couple’s second wedding celebration, which was held in Oti’s native South Africa.

"She planned all our wedding. She had a theme, she was like, 'I need a purple wedding', so our wedding was white and purple," Oti teased.

"She planned everything. The only thing my husband and I had to do was rock up with our own dresses,” she joked further.

"The wedding had 500 people, we only knew four of them. It was my sisters and his brothers, that's all the people we knew – and the rest, it was my mother's wedding,” Oti laughed.

Oti’s revelation comes as she recently confessed if she would ever return to Strictly. The dancer quit the hit BBC show in 2022, after winning two series back-to-back.

“Everyone asks me. I think right now, with a daughter and everything I'm doing, I'm quite busy, and I'm happy with what I'm doing at the minute. But never say never. The doors are always open, which is really, really nice,” she stated to Prima Magazine in April.

“Aljaž [Škorjanec] went back and he's doing really well. I went back to choreograph with him and he's just in a different space. He's absolutely sensational. So, you never know,” Oti added.