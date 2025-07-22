Strictly’s Ore Oduba opens up for the first time about addiction issues

Ore Oduba has revealed that he has been battling an addiction for “most of his life”.

The former Strictly Come Dancing winner took to social media earlier today to announce that he has been sober for over 12 months.

On his Instagram page, the 39-year-old chose to post a tearful selfie, taken recently on a train.

“Until recently, I had spent most of my life as an addict. Shame was woven into my addictive behaviours, they went hand-in-hand,” Ore penned in his caption.

“Through therapy and finally admitting to myself that I’d suffered from addiction pretty much my entire life I’m so happy to share I’ve been ‘sober’ for over a year. If that is indeed how to describe my case,” he announced.

“Despite living with it silently, secretly for decades.. undiagnosed and untreated it might well in the end have ruined my life,” Ore continued, adding: “I’m glad I don’t even recognise that version of me anymore.”

The TV presenter then went on to explain how his recent story about being targeted by an AI scam, subsequently gave him the courage to speak out about his sobriety.

“I can’t believe the reaction to the video I posted at the weekend about getting scammed. This is one of the personal pictures I sent to them. And actually many of your comments talked about ‘shame’ and reminding me not to feel it. ‘It’s them, not you’ sort of thing… totally right, and so kind, thank you,” he praised.

“I’ve started speaking about my addiction to friends recently and the more I open up about it the more compelled I feel to share it publicly one day. There comes a point where once I’ve dealt with my demons, the most selfish thing I could do is keep it to myself. I know it’ll have the power to help a lot of people,” he concluded.

Many of Ore’s followers have since been expressing their well-wishes to him.

“Such a beautiful post and congratulations on being sober for a year,” one fan replied.

“Celebrate those wins Ore! Be proud of yourself. You are much stronger than you know,” another praised.

“Congratulations. Keep it up mate,” a third follower agreed.