Strictly’s Ola & James Jordan reveal future baby plans

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers Ola and James Jordan have opened up about their plans to add a new addition to their family.

The pair are already mum and dad to two-year-old Ella, whom they welcomed via IVF in 2020, and have shared whether they have thought about growing their family.

When speaking to OK!, the couple had been talking about their weight loss journey when they revealed that they would like to have another little one but were told they had to lose weight before they considered trying.

James explained, “Part of the driving force behind us doing this was because we went to the IVF clinic and they said it’d be a lot easier to conceive if we’re healthier”.

“We were told we were nearing the obese side and it was the wake-up call we needed”, the 44-year-old added.

Ola also agreed, saying, “I’d love to have another baby and Ella would love to have a sibling. Hopefully it will happen”.

“But I didn’t want to get pregnant feeling the way I did”, Ola went on to say after she previously revealed she was ‘shocked’ by how much her and James’ bodies had changed since leaving Strictly and having their daughter.

Sharing a photo of themselves by the pool, the 40-year-old admitted, “Our friend took this snap of us yesterday trying to stay cool by the pool but OMG… it was a total shock to say the least! When did we get ‘mum and dad bods’????”.

The couple have since lost over five stone between them in hopes of increasing their chances of welcoming another bundle of joy into their lives.