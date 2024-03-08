Strictly’s Nikita Kanda details being ‘hit in face by random man’

Nikita Kanda has revealed she was ‘hit in the face by a man’ during a random street attack.

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant, who took part in the competition in 2023, has spoken out about the ‘really scary’ incident which took place in London.

While opening up about the assault on social media, Nikita revealed she had been ‘minding her own business’ when a ‘random man hit her in the face for no reason and started laughing’.

Taking to Instagram, Nikita shared a statement to her 36.8K followers on her Stories, explaining the situation.

She began, “Today, something really scary happened and I feel the need to share it. After finishing my show, I was walking underground at Oxford Circus station minding my own business, looking at my phone, and a random guy decided to hit me in the face for no reason at all and laughed about it”.

“I'm in utter shock that someone could do this. I've lived in London my whole life and something like this has never happened”.

“I would like to think I'm very streetwise and always aware of my surroundings. Luckily, I'm not hurt, the big sunglasses I wear actually protected my face in some way”.

The BBC Asian Network Breakfast presenter continued, “It's just absolutely disgusting that someone can do this in broad daylight and what was even more sad no one around me cared or batted an eyelid that someone just hit me in public”.

“The police are dealing with it and taking it very seriously but I thought it was important to share if you are walking alone or if you travel alone a lot like I do just to be careful. Me looking at my phone while on a tube platform unfortunately gave someone the opportunity to do what they did to me”.

Credit: Nikita Kanda Instagram

Nikita added, “There are some very nasty people out there and this has just opened my eyes and shook me up tbh. What kind of world do we live in”.

The 28-year-old rose to fame in 2022 after joining the BBC’s Asian Network Breakfast show team.

She competed in Strictly Come Dancing last year alongside Gorka Marquez but was voted off in the second week of the show.