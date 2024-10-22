Strictly’s Nadiya Bychkova speaks out on Kai Widdrington split

Nadiya Bychkova has confirmed her split from Kai Widdrington.

Earlier this year, it was heavily rumoured that the Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers had ended their relationship, after dating for two years.

Now, as the latest series of Strictly continues, Nadiya has spoken out about her breakup with Kai for the very first time.

Speaking to The Mirror at last night’s Pride of Britain Awards, the 35-year-old candidly admitted: “We are not friends."

However, the professional dancer went on to confirm that she will continue to perform with Kai on Strictly.

”We work together but we are not friends and that's okay. One thing I can tell you is that when you see me dancing with him, it will be amazing because I'm a professional.”

Kai and Nadiya first met on the hit BBC series in 2021, and started dating shortly afterwards in early 2022.

Their split came just a few months after they had given a joint interview on ITV’s Loose Women, where they reflected on Kai bonding with Nadiya’s young daughter Mila.

Speaking on the show in February, Kai detailed: “It was very important that we get it right. First of all when we got together, we wanted to make sure that we want to be together and it's all going to go well.”

“After meeting her, she is one of the cleverest little girls I have ever met. She speaks four languages,” the 29-year-old continued, noting that proud mum Nadiya can also speak Ukrainian, Slovenian, Russian and English.

Kai was benched from this year’s Strictly lineup, while Nadiya was partnered with Olympian Tom Dean. However, the duo’s run in the competition was cut short, when they became the first partnership to be voted out.

Speaking about her time dancing with Tom, Nadiya told The Mirror: “It's never nice to leave early. Tom and I have had so much support from people and I get the feeling that the viewers wanted to see what he was capable of and so did I. Someone had to go and it's just a shame it was Tom.”