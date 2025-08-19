Strictly’s Molly Rainford and Tyler West announce their engagement

Molly Rainford is engaged!

The EastEnders actress has announced that she is now engaged to her partner, radio presenter Tyler West.

The happy couple have been in a relationship for the past three years, after their romance first began on Strictly Come Dancing in 2022.

Molly and Tyler took to social media last night to share the wonderful news of their engagement.

In a joint post on Instagram, the newlyweds-to-be chose to upload a video of the moment that Tyler decided to go down on one knee, during a romantic holiday in Mykonos, Greece.

“I don't know where to start,” an emotional Tyler gushes to his future wife, before he later concludes his proposal: “So I'm hoping you can continue making me the luckiest man on this Earth, like you do every single day. So baby… will you marry me?”

“Found our forever 10 • 08 • 2025,” Molly and Tyler sweetly penned in their caption.

Following their exciting announcement, many of the couple’s fellow famous faces have since been taking to their comments section to extend their well-wishes.

“The most beautiful proposal, congratulations to you both,” wrote Fleur East, who competed on Strictly with Molly and Tyler in 2022.

“Why am I smiling at my phone so hard! Congratulations guys,” commented former I’m A Celebrity contestant Melvin Odoom.

“Congratulations you beautiful people! So so so happy for you both!” added Molly’s EastEnders castmate Jacqueline Jossa.

Although Molly and Tyler first met on Strictly Come Dancing in September 2022, it wasn’t until June of the following year that they went public with their romance.

In January 2024, Molly and Tyler went on to share that they had moved into their first home together.

At the time, they wrote on Instagram: “Well guys, it was only right that we let you into our little home, the next part of our journey starts now.”