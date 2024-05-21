Strictly’s Katya Jones details staying friends with ex-husband Neil

Katya Jones has opened up about her friendship with her former husband, Neil Jones.

The dancing stars, who are both members of the Strictly Come Dancing professional cast, first met in Blackpool in 2008 and became dancing partners.

After a few years of dating, Katya and Neil tied the knot in 2013, and went on to join the cast of Strictly for the first time in 2016.

Sadly, their marriage began to fall apart in 2018, when Katya was pictured kissing her then-dance partner on Strictly, comedian Seann Walsh.

The pair continued their marriage for several more months, before announcing in August 2019 that they had decided to legally separate.

Following their divorce, the Strictly stars remain good friends and continue to dance together in group numbers on the hit BBC show.

Now, reflecting on her relationship with Neil, Katya has decided to detail her history with him.

In an interview with The Mirror, the 35-year-old was quizzed on choosing to stay friends with her former husband.

“It’s sad that this seems to be unusual. It doesn’t have to be that way does it?” she reflected.

“Gosh, we knew each other since we were 18 and started dancing. We lived a life together, it was me and him against the world, chasing our dreams,” Katya continued.

“We were the only people there for each other so of course, there is a much more profound connection there so you can’t just throw that away,” she added.

Neil is now engaged to former Love Island bombshell Chyna Mills. The couple also share a daughter named Havana together, after welcoming her last October.

Praising Chyna and seven-month-old Havana, Katya went on to gush: “It’s incredible, they are all doing so well, and I love his little girl. I met her when she came on tour. She is beautiful and he is a really good dad.”