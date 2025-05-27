Strictly’s Karen Hauer shares insight into divorce from Kevin Clifton

Karen Hauer has shared a new insight into her divorce from Kevin Clifton.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer tied the knot with former Strictly pro Kevin in 2015, while the pair were still performing on the hit BBC show together.

However, in 2018, Karen and Kevin confirmed that their marriage had come to an end. Kevin is now in a long-term relationship with documentarian Stacey Dooley, and the couple share two-year-old daughter Minnie together.

Credit: This Morning / ITV

Karen has since taken the opportunity to open up in a rare conversation about the end of her marriage.

Speaking on the We Need To Talk podcast with Paul C. Brunson, the 43-year-old admitted that her split from Kevin developed for months.

“This one hurt, because we belonged together. You wouldn't say each other's names without following the other person's name,” Karen recalled.

“I felt that he distanced himself from me, but I was probably doing the same. Because I felt that if you don't want me then okay, I'll retreat, I'll give you your space. It was one of those, where we're both not talking about it,” she explained.

“I was like, ‘Do you want a divorce? Do you want to split up? I don't know what I want to do. What do you want to do?’” she detailed.

“It took a while actually, it took about a year… behind the scenes. In front of the scenes, everything was normal,” the pro dancer continued, adding: “We fell apart, and me not knowing… obviously, I didn't know what was happening in his mind and whether he wanted to be with me or not.”

Karen went on to share that she “would have worked” on her marriage, if the situation had been right.

“I would've stayed. But at the same time, I couldn't be with someone who wasn't sure of whether they wanted to be with me or not. I couldn't wait,” she confessed.

“He just wanted a divorce, and I didn't fight it. Something had to happen in order for him to make a decision, because I wasn't going to make the decision,” she concluded.