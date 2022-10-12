Strictly’s James & Ola Jordan share sweet tributes on anniversary

Professional dancers James and Ola Jordan are celebrating their wedding anniversary today by sharing sweet tributes for each other.

But, many friends and fans of the Strictly Come Dancing pair are agreeing that James looks unrecognisable in a throwback snap he has posted to make the couple’s special day.

Sharing a picture of himself and Ola in their younger years, James is rocking a full head of hair, down to his shoulders and a goatee beard. Ola also looks very different with her natural dark hair on show.

James captioned the youthful photo, “Happy 19th Wedding Anniversary to my beautiful wife @olajorda. I will always love you more than you will ever know”.

“The only difference now is, there is someone else that loves you as much as I do- Ella”, he added.

40-year-old Ola posted a much more up-to-date picture of the pair smiling together, penning, “Happy 19th Wedding Anniversary to us!!! Can’t believe where the time has gone. Love you more then ever”.

Celeb pals and fans rushed to the comments to congratulate the pair on reaching 19 years of marriage, and to share their love of James’ hair.

Dancing on Ice star Alex Murphy wrote, “That hair!!! Happy anniversary you beauties! Xxx”, while Love Islander Nathan Massey said, “Look at that Barnet!!”.

“Wow look at your hair James, it's gorgeous, happy anniversary to you both”, penned a fan of the pair. “Happy 19th Wedding Anniversary to you both! Loving the hair James”, added another follower.

Many fans also wrote that 44-year-old James had a likeness to Jon Bon Jovi and a young Michael Bolton with his luscious locks.

The happy couple tied the knot in 2003 and welcomed a baby girl named Ella, who was conceived via IVF treatment, together in 2020.