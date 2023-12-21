Strictly’s Dianne Buswell supports father as he continues chemo

Dianne Buswell has been taking her father to chemotherapy treatment, after returning home to Australia.

Just hours after competing in the Strictly Come Dancing final last weekend, professional dancer Dianne flew home to Australia for Christmas with her boyfriend Joe Sugg.

The trip has become particularly meaningful for the Strictly star, after she revealed that her father Mark has been diagnosed with cancer.

Now, a few days after landing back in her native Oz, Dianne has unveiled the moment that she was able to accompany Mark to his latest round of chemotherapy treatment.

Taking to Instagram earlier today, the 34-year-old posted a heartwarming video montage of herself and her dad arriving arm-in-arm at the hospital.

The bittersweet footage then showcases Dianne sitting across from Mark as he receives his treatment.

“Round 3, proud of you dad,” the dancing star gushed in the caption of her post.

“always with a positive mind frame and smile on your face,” she added sweetly.

Following the update on her father’s heath, many of Dianne’s fellow Strictly castmates have since taken to her comments section to send their well-wishes.

“This makes me so happy to see the love you have for each other. Stay strong,” penned Neil Jones.

“Cmon mark you got this! Love you both xxxx,” replied Amy Dowden, who recently finished her own chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer.

In October, Dianne initially explained in a YouTube video that her father was unwell, after Strictly fans expressed concerns that she seemed ‘down’.

“Being away from home and not being able to support and help your family in a time of need is quite a difficult thing so I did struggle a little bit last week,” she stated at the time.

Dianne confirmed her father’s cancer diagnosis in November, when she acknowledged his first round of chemotherapy.

“I'm so proud of you dad, first round of chemotherapy today! I wish I could be there to hold your hand and support you in person,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of Mark in hospital.